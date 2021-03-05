BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $526,977.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.00470474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00068933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00077874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00083339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.34 or 0.00468235 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,935,905 tokens. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

BIZZCOIN Token Trading

