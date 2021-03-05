Biotech Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 8th (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Biotech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. Biotech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BIOTU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

About Biotech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Biotech Acquisition Co

