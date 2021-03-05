bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMXMF. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered bioMérieux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $131.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.68. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

