BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90. 1,243,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,721,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

