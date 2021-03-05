Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.09 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $34.03 billion and $5.09 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00195539 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

