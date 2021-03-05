Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. Big Lots also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIG. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

