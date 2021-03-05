BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 721,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

