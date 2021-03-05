B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

