Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.06.

BYND stock traded down $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $131.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,494. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.16 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $7,039,000 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

