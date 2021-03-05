Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

Shares of BYND opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.16 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

