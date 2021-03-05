Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

