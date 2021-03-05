Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 688,907 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 688,907 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

ALLE opened at $110.40 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

