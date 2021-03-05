Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of GTT Communications worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GTT Communications by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GTT Communications by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. GTT Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

