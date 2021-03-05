Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

