Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,312 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

