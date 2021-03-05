Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.