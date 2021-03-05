Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Reduced by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,760. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

