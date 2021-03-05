Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Casa Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

