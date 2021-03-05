Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $246,000 in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. 2,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,202. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $452.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

