Belvedere Trading LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,482,000 after buying an additional 154,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 732.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.18. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

