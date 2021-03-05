Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 19,480 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 594.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 169,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 145,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after acquiring an additional 127,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 956.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 120,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,464. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

In other news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

