Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 799,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

