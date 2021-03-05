Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 111,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.