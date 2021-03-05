Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.88. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,293,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.