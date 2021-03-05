Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

