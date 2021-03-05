Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,585 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.