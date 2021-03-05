BCM Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,414. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

