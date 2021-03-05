BCM Advisors LLC Has $51.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 17.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $310,739,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.07. 63,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

