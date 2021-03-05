BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.87. 5,514,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a 1-year low of C$46.03 and a 1-year high of C$62.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

