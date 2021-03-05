Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.09 ($84.82).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €71.08 ($83.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.67 ($81.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.00 and its 200 day moving average is €59.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

