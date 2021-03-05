Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.34 ($85.11).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €71.08 ($83.62) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.00 and a 200 day moving average of €59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.