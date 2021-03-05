Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $125,349.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,642,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,764,469 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

