Barrington Research Increases Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Price Target to $64.00

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth about $1,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.