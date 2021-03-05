Barrick Gold’s (ABX) Action List Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$44.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

