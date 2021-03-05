Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,334,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $321,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 723,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,653,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

