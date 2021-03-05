Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $537.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

