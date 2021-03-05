Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.88. 102,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,463. The stock has a market cap of $632.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.37 and a 200 day moving average of $268.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

