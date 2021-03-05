Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.56. 1,029,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,645,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

