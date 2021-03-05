Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,991. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

