Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 220.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.10. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.