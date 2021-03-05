Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 264 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 100,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

