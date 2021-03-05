Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTOXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rotork stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Rotork has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

