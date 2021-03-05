Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Reach (LON:RCH)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of £622.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 246 ($3.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

