Barclays Boosts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $140.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRSP opened at $115.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

