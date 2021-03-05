Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 460 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $89,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.