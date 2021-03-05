Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,429 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of United Airlines worth $97,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.