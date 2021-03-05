Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 128,381 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,738,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $91,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 83,399 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.