Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $96,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in CyrusOne by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $63.75 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -245.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

