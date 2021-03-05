Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $99,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

