Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 24,301 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $87,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

COR opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

